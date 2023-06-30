Register
South Holland restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Darjeeling, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 254 High Road, Whaplode, Spalding was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.