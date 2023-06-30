South Holland restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Darjeeling, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 254 High Road, Whaplode, Spalding was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.