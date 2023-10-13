South Holland restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Istanbul Spalding Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 25 Station Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.