South Holland restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
GCS Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sutton Bridge Golf Club New Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.