South Holland restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Saffron, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.