South Holland restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Saffron, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.