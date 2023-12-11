Register
South Holland restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:33 GMT
Greencore Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, Spalding Lincs was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 94 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.