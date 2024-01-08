South Holland restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Anglia Motel & Clubroom, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Washway Road, Holbeach, Spalding Lincs was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 90 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.