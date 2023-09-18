Register
South Holland road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A47, from 8.30am October 2 to 3.30pm October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn roundabout to Elm High Road roundabout - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Crusader TM.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.