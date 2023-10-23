Register
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

South Holland road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

A47, from 7.30am October 23 to 5pm October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 Both directions From Rings end to Elm high Road, diversion for carriageway improvements on behalf of Local authority.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.