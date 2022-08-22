South Holland road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A47, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Rings End to South Brink - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway.