South Holland road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:35 pm

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A47, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Rings End to South Brink - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.