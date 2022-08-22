South Holland road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week
South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A47, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Rings End to South Brink - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.