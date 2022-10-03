South Holland road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A47, from 9am October 5 to 3.30pm October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Chain Bridge to Elm - diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Cambridgeshire CC.

