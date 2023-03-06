South Holland road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

South Holland's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A47, from 5am March 13 to 6pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn roundabout to Elm High Road - diversion route on behalf of MLP/Anglian Water.