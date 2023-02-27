South Holland road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

South Holland's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 5pm February 22 to 6pm March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn roundabout to Elm High Road roundabout - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of TMO Highways.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A47, from 5am March 13 to 6pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn roundabout to Elm High Road - diversion route on behalf of MLP/Anglian Water.

