South Holland road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

South Holland's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

South Holland's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

A47, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture -cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

A47, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.