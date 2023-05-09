South Holland road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

South Holland's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

South Holland's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A47, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture -cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A47, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.