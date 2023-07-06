South Holland takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
Green Bowl, a takeaway at 35 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on June 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 71 takeaways with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.