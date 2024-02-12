Register
South Holland takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New Sunlight, a takeaway at 1 Market Place, Donington, Spalding Lincs was given the maximum score after assessment on January 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 63 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.