South Holland takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Sunlight, a takeaway at 1 Market Place, Donington, Spalding Lincs was given the maximum score after assessment on January 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 63 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.