South Holland takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Spalding Pizza and Kebab House, a takeaway at Reload Pizza 58a Bourne Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 67 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.