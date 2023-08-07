South Holland takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Moulton Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 15 High Street, Moulton, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on June 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 69 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.