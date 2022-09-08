South Holland takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Perfection (Sutton) Ltd, a takeaway at 110 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding was given the maximum score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 64 takeaways with ratings, 50 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.