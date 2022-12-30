South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Miami, a takeaway at 5 High Street, Long Sutton, Spalding was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 66 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.