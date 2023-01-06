South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sushi Boba, a takeaway at 18 Red Lion Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of South Holland's 67 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.