South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Palace, a takeaway at 3a North Street, Crowland, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 67 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.