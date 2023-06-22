South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Eastern Delight, a takeaway at Eastern Delight 19 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 67 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.