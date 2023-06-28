Register
South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Brunch Box, a takeaway at 12 Church Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 68 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.