South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Brunch Box, a takeaway at 12 Church Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 68 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.