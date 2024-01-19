Register
South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
The Central Fish Bar, a takeaway at 67-69 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 65 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.