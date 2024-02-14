Register
BREAKING

South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Domuk Pizza Spalding, a takeaway at 22 Westlode Street Broadgate House, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 64 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.