South Holland takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Domuk Pizza Spalding, a takeaway at 22 Westlode Street Broadgate House, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 64 takeaways with ratings, 40 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.