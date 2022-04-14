Two more deaths recorded in South Holland

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Holland.
The dashboard shows 276 people had died in the area by April 14 (Thursday) – up from 274 on Wednesday.
They were among 13,602 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 148,990 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 14 (Thursday) – up from 148,080 on Friday.