United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 94 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 94 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was down from 118 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 19% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 79.
Across England there were 14,607 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 296 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.
The figures also show that 93 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to April 17. This was down from 114 in the previous seven days.