15 Stamford pubs you might still recognise

The names might be familiar to some but it is more likely most people will recognise the buildings.

This collection can still all be seen on a stroll around the town - thanks to the historic setting.

Some are houses now, others are offices, shops and even a pizza takeaway.

Today’s nostalgic look at the pubs generations of people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors

1. Lost pubs of Stamford The Globe on High Street is now in retail use

2. Lost pubs of Stamford The Half Moon Inn was situated on St Paul's Street is now a pizza takeaway

3. Lost pubs of Stamford The Fox & Hounds on Water Street, Stamford

4. Lost pubs of Stamford The Old Bakehouse on Broad Street is now a hair salon