Stamford hotel scoops prestigious wedding accolade

The William Cecil at Stamford

The William Cecil was listed as one of three locations to win the Lincolnshire ‘wedding venue’ award at this year’s Hitched awards — a localised collection of review based awards, centred on the opinions of real couples who have recently tied the knot.

Standing on the edge of the historic Burghley Estate, the hotel offers a bespoke wedding experience, with each couple’s individual needs being at the centre of its approach. No matter the size or style of the event, The William Cecil has been widely recognised for its personal approach and luxury function space.

The hotel is the only venue in Stamford that is licensed for ceremonies either indoors or outdoors, with its stunning Garden Pavilion and choice of three different rooms capable of hosting between 8-120 people — a sizeable wedding breakfast and ceremony. The venue is also dog friendly and can provide an in-house master of ceremonies.

Couples may also choose to have exclusive access to the hotel on their special day — with 27 individual bedrooms available, plus eight rooms at the neighbouring Bull & Swan, which also makes up part of the Hillbrooke Hotels collection. There is also a dedicated wedding coordinator on hand to help guide couples through the planning and running of their special day.

Sergio Martinez Rios, General Manager of The William Cecil commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be winners of this award and it’s a real testament to the hard work of all our staff, who ensure we offer couples a truly memorable experience. It’s always nice to be recognised for what we do, but when you know it stems from real reviews left by the people you’ve looked after, it feels that much more special.”

He continued: “We have some exciting new developments in the offing at The William Cecil, as we continue to improve on what is now officially, one of the best wedding experiences in Lincolnshire.”