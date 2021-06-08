Marketing boss pens first novel

Lincoln-based entrepreneur and Managing Director of marketing agency, Distract, Peter Watson, has released his first book and has had it go straight to the top sellers list on Amazon.

Peter Watson, co-founder and managing director of marketing agency Distract, has released The Niche Influence’ via Compilation Publishing and has already hit the top spot on Amazon for the Hot New Releases category and reached number one for best-selling marketing books.

Peter said: “I’m so excited to not only release my first book, but to also find myself selling copies among my peers and my marketing heroes. As I’ve often said, I wasn’t born to write books, my English abilities aren’t great, but that in itself is part of the reason I decided to write one.

“I wanted to produce a book for people like me, people that don’t read books, people who certainly don’t write books, something to inspire someone else to do something out of their comfort zone.

“I’ve also been lucky enough to have my good friend and fellow entrepreneur Sean Spooner write an excellent introduction.”

‘The Niche Influence’ was written over the past year, and it is an amalgamation of Peter’s thoughts on business and his own reasoning as to how some people have succeeded in business and why some have not. It charts the journey of Distract alongside and shows the challenges that a young entrepreneur faces.

In the book, Peter suggests that to have a passionate and dedicated audience is the most powerful thing you can attain in business and success will follow if you can influence a niche group of people with certain, specific interests.