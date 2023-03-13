​Two rescued wildcats, often described as one of the most ‘beautiful’ big cat species, have made their new home at a wildlife park near Boston.

One of the caracals which arrived at The Ark on Saturday.

​The Caracal duo, called Hachie and Sweety, arrived at The Ark Wildlife and Dinosaur Park in Stickney on Saturday.

They were originally confiscated in Holland where they had been kept illegally by a private owner. Being a sanctuary for animals from the exotic pet trade, The Ark was contacted and asked if they could provide a permanent home.

“Caracals are a medium-sized wildcat, originating from Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia,” said Jamie Mintram, who runs The Ar k with his wife Michelle .

"With a sleek body, short reddish-brown coat, black ears and striking facial markings, the caracal is often thought of as one of the world’s most beautiful cats.”

The name ‘caracal’ comes from the Turkish word ‘karakulak’ meaning ‘ black ear .

“Unfortunately, the Ark alongside many sanctuaries across Europe, have seen a sharp rise in the keeping of the small/medium wildcat species.

"Despite cats such as Caracals and Servals etc being smaller then the more widely known big cats, these wildcats are wholly unsuitable to be viewed as pets, these cats are not domesticated and much larger then the domestic cat and capable of causing significant harm and should be viewed with respect as the potentially dangerous animals that they are.”

He added: "We may work with these cats every day, but we have strict safety protocols in place and a hands-off policy.”

The new caracals are now making themselves at home in their custom-built habitat, which the Ark have called "Caracal Glade".

Mr Mintram said it was built “with the needs of these extremely athletic cats in mind”, adding: “from multiple climbing platforms and suspended structures, the enclosure has been built to provide a stimulating and enrichment filled environment, something that had been denied to them from early on in their lives.”

Visitors will be able to see them in their new enclosure from Saturday, March 25.