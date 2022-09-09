The Northern Lights (also known as aurora borealis) appear as cloudy streaks of colour - often green and pink – in the direction of due north.

Such an occurrence is only occasionally seen over Britain, but to be viewed as far south as Lincolnshire is very rare.

The footage was captured by accident by keen photographer Bartosz Fedkowicz, of Boston, who was attempting to take photographs at Butterwick Marsh

The few seconds of footage showing the Northern Lights over the Boston area, captured by Bartosz Fedkowicz.

"I recorded it by mistake,” he said. “I wanted to take a picture of King's Lynn's lights and instead of taking a picture, I switched to video recording.

"It was only at home that I saw what I had recorded because it was hard to see with the naked eye. I thought it was clouds or fog.”

Bartosz said the recording was made around six weeks ago, but he has only just gotten around to uploading the video online.

"I was cleaning up my camera recently and remembered about that video. I thought I would post it online.

"People's comments made me realise what could be on the recording.”

Bartosz shared his video to a local Facebook group, where the footage generated a lot of interest.

One local resident recalled seeing the Norther Lights over Boston almost 60 years ago in the 1960s, and watched them from the town’s Hospital Bridge.

Others joked they could have ‘saved a fortune’ on a holiday to Iceland to see the Northern Lights by staying in Lincolnshire instead.

The Met Office says: “This incredible occurrence can be occasionally seen in the night sky over Britain.

"The northern lights occur as a consequence of solar activity and result from collisions of charged particles in the solar wind colliding with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

"The lights generally extend from 50 miles to as high as 400 miles above the Earth's surface.”