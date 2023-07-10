20 new homes complete in Metheringham

New homes have been completed in Metheringham by the housing company wholly owned by North Kesteven District Council.

(L-R): Lindum Group Construction Manager Mark Carter, Site Manager Alex Hackett

Seven, three bed homes, 10 two bed homes, a two bed bungalow and two, one bed flats make up the development by Lafford Homes.

Five of the homes are affordable while the rest are at market level rent, and almost £3 million of investment has been used to bring them all forward.

The land was formerly the council’s depot used by its waste and recycling teams including refuse lorries until operations moved in 2018 to a new purpose-built depot at Metheringham’s industrial estate.

A group stands inside the lounge of one of the new homes.

The old offices and parking area were demolished so work could begin to build the homes in early May last year.

Each home is finished to a high standard with built-in kitchen appliances, digital thermostats, ready-installed coat hooks and curtain rails and painted walls to help each home feel instantly welcoming.

Lafford Homes is a fresh approach towards meeting local housing demands and operates through its own board of directors. It seeks to raise the bar as an exemplar landlord.

Director, Phil Roberts, said: “Lafford Homes aims to bring more housing choice to North Kesteven by delivering high quality homes in the places that need them, and doing so at market level rent and with the inclusion of affordable homes where we can deliver these too.

A window frames a shot looking out to homes on the development.

“With these much-needed homes in Metheringham now complete and with the majority of them let, they are already proving to help meet demand.”

The homes in Metheringham were built by Lindum Group as contractor, with the build programme spanning around 54 weeks in total.

Lindum Group managing director, Edward Chambers, said: “The site wasn’t without challenges with existing deep drainage to consider and a bit of a slope too.

“But our team designed around these.

“We had many of our own directly employed tradespeople on the job, including joiners and decorators, who took that extra care to ensure a great finish.