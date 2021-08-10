A-level results 2021 - Sir William Robertson Academy celebrates grades success

Asher Williams of Caythorpe getting her A-level results at Sir William Robertson Academy. EMN-211008-122654001

The school’s latest results reflect its continued success, with the majority of students securing places at their first-choice universities.

Head Student Evie Pearson from Caythorpe achieved an A* in English Literature, an A in English Language and an A in Drama and has secured a place at Kings College London to study English.

Dominika Kubanek from Leasingham, is celebrating gaining an A* in Mathematics, an A in Further Mathematics and an A in Physics and will be studying Physics with Astrophysics at the University of Southampton, while Charlie Hamilton from

Coddington, near Newark, achieved an A* in English Literature, an A in English Language and an A in History and is planning to study English Literature with Creative Writing at the University of Leeds.

Georgie Hellard from Navenby and Katie Randall from Wellingore are also both celebrating their results. Georgie achieved an A* in Mathematics, an A in Further Mathematics and Distinction in the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Computing and is going to study Mathematics, while Katie has secured a place on the Sport Science, Coaching and Physical Education course at Loughborough University having gained an A in Drama, an A in Geography and Distinction* in the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Sport.

Asher Williams from Caythorpe achieved triple Distinction* in the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and will be studying Dance: Urban Practice at the University of East London.

Sir William Robertson Academy’s Health and Social Care students are again celebrating success in this course. Sophie Richardson from Carlton-le-Moorland was one of four students to be awarded an A* and is going to study Adult Nursing at the University of Lincoln, having also achieved an A in Geography and a B in Biology. Fellow students Felicity Ashcroft and Aimee Bruten, both from Cranwell, have also chosen to continue their studies in Lincoln. Felicity achieved an A in German, an A in Psychology and a C in Mathematics and will be studying Psychology at the University of Lincoln; Aimee also achieved grade A in German, as well as a B in English Language and Distinction* in the Level 3 Applied General Certificate in Business and Enterprise, and will be studying Business at Bishop Grosseteste University.

Mark Guest, Hheadteacher, commented: “I should like to congratulate all of our students on their wonderful results which have been achieved under the most challenging circumstances imaginable.

“Their hard work and commitment, the skilled teaching from their teachers (both face-to-face and online) and the support from their families has enabled our students to progress to further study or exciting employment opportunities. We wish them all every success and we are incredibly proud of all that they have achieved.”

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Sixth Form, added: “I am extremely proud of this Year 13 cohort who have achieved so well. They have faced unprecedented challenges with continued resilience and their hard work and determination has paid off. Throughout their time at Sixth Form they have developed skills and gained knowledge that they can confidently take forward into their chosen destinations. I have no doubt that this wonderful group of young people will be very successful and I wish them all the best for the future.”

