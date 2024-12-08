'A resounding success' - Thousands turn out for three-day Christmas Festival in Boston

The authority staged the Yuletide bonanza in the town between Friday and Sunday, supported by partners.

The celebration attracted thousands of residents and visitors, the council reported.

The Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples got the festivities under way on Friday afternoon, with the opening of the Christmas Market. There, visitors were able to browse an array of stalls for unique gifts and tasty seasonal treats. Other attractions between then and the event’s close on Sunday afternoon included: fairground rides and a synthetic ice rink (a first for Boston’s Christmas celebrations), both on Bargate Green; a Christmas Tree Festival, held in Boston Stump, featuring contributions from community groups, local organisations and schools; and live entertainment, including the Boston’s Got Talent competition.

On Friday evening, Transported Arts brought its Illuminate Parade, ‘Folktales’, to the town centre.

The spectacle – which featured lantern displays, creative community artwork, and glowing installations – formed part of the build-up to the Christmas lights switch-on events (there were two: one in Market Place and one in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre).

Another highlight came on Sunday in the visually striking form of the Santa Fun Run.

Hosted by Endeavour FM, with a warm-up by V-Fitness, hundreds of participants dressed as Father Christmas dashed through the streets in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of the council, said: “The Boston Christmas Festival is a shining example of what can be achieved when our community comes together.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone involved — our dedicated organisers, partners, generous sponsors, hardworking volunteers, and incredible community groups — for making this year’s event such a resounding success.

“To the residents and visitors of Boston, thank you for your unwavering support and for filling our town with festive joy and togetherness. This event truly highlights the strength, creativity, and spirit of our community.

“Wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!”

1 . Christmas Festival, Boston, 2024 Wyberton Primary Academy pupils with their contributions to the parade - ugly ducklings. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography

2 . Christmas Festival, Boston, 2024 Pupils from Boston High School, part of the pre-switch-on fun. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography

3 . Christmas Festival, Boston, 2024 Boston's Josie Clark Academy, which also featured as part of the parade. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography