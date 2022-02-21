‘A very, very loud bang that shook the house’ – car crashes into home in Boston

The exposed toilet at the property in Peck Avenue following the crash.

Police were called to the incident in Peck Avenue shortly before 3am yesterday (February 20).

It woke not only the occupant of the house, an 86-year-old woman, but neighbours as well.

Paula Smith, of Bourne, is the daughter of the occupant.

A scene from the collision.

She received a phone call from police soon after the crash, letting her know what had happened.

“I got dressed and got over there as soon as possible,” she said.

She said the incident was described to her as ‘just a very, very loud bang that shook the house’.

“It woke everybody up,” she said.

No residents were hurt in the crash, Paula said. The driver was reportedly taken to hospital as a precaution.

Paula said her mother was ‘shocked and shaken’ by the incident, saying ‘it’s not the sort of thing you expect to happen’, but also said she was ‘made of strong stuff’.

She paid tribute to the response from neighbours, who took her mother in after the incident until the property was deemed stable, offered to make hot drinks, and, once day had broken, helped deal with the damage.

“The neighbours have been fabulous,” she said.