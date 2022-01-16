A1 between Peterborough and Stamford closed and emergency services at scene

Roads update

Highways Englandt said the A1 is closed in both directions between the A43 near Stamford and the A47 near Wansford due to a serious collision.

Cambridgeshire Police and emergency services are in attendance and diversion routes are in place.

Cambridgeshire police said on social media: “Please avoid A1 between A43 and Carpenter’s Lodge, Road closed, Police at the scene.”

Diversion Routes:

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the A1 at the A43 Wothorpe junction and turn right heading south onto the A43.

Continue along the A43 through the villages of Easton on the Hill and Colleyweston.

At the A43/A47 Duddington roundabout turn left heading east onto the A47. Continue along the A47 until Wansford Interchange.

Go over the first roundabout (northbound entry to the A1) across the overbridge and turn left on the second roundabout.

Follow the slip road onto the A1 southbound.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the A1 at the A47 Wansford junction. At the top of the slip road turn right heading west onto the A47.

Continue on the A47 to the A47/A43 Duddington roundabout. At the Duddington roundabout turn right heading north onto the A43.

Continue north along the A43 through the villages of Colleyweston and Easton on the Hill.

Take the first left at the A43/A1 junction, the northbound entry slip road and re-join the A1.