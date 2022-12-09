The road is closed and emergency services are on the scene of a collision involving several vehicles on the A15 north of Sleaford this morning (Friday).

The A15 is closed north of Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police reported at 9.23am that they are on the scene of a collision involving several vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A15 near to Cranwell.

A statement said: “The road is closed in both directions from Holdingham. Please avoid the area.”

Advertisement

Traffic is being turned back and diverted at the B1191 Ashby de la Launde junction north of the crash scene and there is reported congestion with traffic stopped north of the incident stretching back to Brauncewell.