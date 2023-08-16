Motorists are being warned to avoid the A158 bypass at Burgh le Marsh which remains closed following a fire.

The A158 bypass remains closed at the Burgh le Marsh roundabout.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue warned of the closure this morning due to an incident which is believed to involve a tractor carrying bales which caught fire.

The Fire and Rescue engine which was due to attend the Skegness 999 Day in Tower Gardens was called away from the event to deal with the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier today, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted a warning to motorists: “ROAD CLOSURE: Please avoid A158 from Gunby Roundabout to Burgh Roundabout until further notice as the road is closed due to an ongoing incident.”

At the moment there have been no indications when the road will reopen.

As a result it is advised to avoid the area until further notice.