Traffic backing up on the A158

Motorists leaving the coast should be aware the A158 near Scremby Crossroads is currently blocked and traffic is being turned around in both directions.

It is not know what is causing this but motorists reported a Stagecoach bus heading for the coast was having to reverse towards Partney roundabout.

The AA traffic report is showing heaving traffic in that area and witnesses say the traffic build-up is at least two miles long.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race teams leaving Skegness Raceway were also seen heading towards Partney from the Gunby dual carriage.