A158 near Scremby crossroads blocked with two-mile tailbacks
Motorists leaving the coast should be aware the A158 near Scremby Crossroads is currently blocked and traffic is being turned around in both directions.
It is not know what is causing this but motorists reported a Stagecoach bus heading for the coast was having to reverse towards Partney roundabout.
The AA traffic report is showing heaving traffic in that area and witnesses say the traffic build-up is at least two miles long.
Race teams leaving Skegness Raceway were also seen heading towards Partney from the Gunby dual carriage.
We will bring more on this incident when we have it.