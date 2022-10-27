The A16 at Louth. Photo: Google Maps

At 6.46am, Lincolnshire Police received reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car on the A16, near to the Brackenborough Hotel.

East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics are currently on the scene and there is known to be one female injured, who has been taken to hospital.

The road is closed in both directions from Bolingbroke Road to North Elkington Lane at Fotherby as recovery vehicles arrive on scene to clear the road.