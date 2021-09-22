A16 closed at Burwell due to overturned lorry

The road has been closed in both directions on the A16 at Burwell this afternoon (Wednesday) after a lorry overturned.

By James Silcocks
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 3:02 pm
The overturned lorry on the A16 in Burwell. (Photo: Louth Police)

A statement from Louth Police said: “The road is closed in both directions, and will be for some time. An heavy goods vehicle (HGV) overturned, fully laden with wood.

“Fortunately non-injury, but due to location and size of vehicle we are not able to reopen the road until it’s been recovered. This will take a number of hours.

“Please don’t drive past Highways road closure and diversion signs. They’re there for a reason and ultimately you’ll be adding time to your journey to seeing how far you can get.”

