A16 Grimsby Road closed both ways due to collision

The A16 at Louth has been closed both ways this afternoon (Thursday) due to a collision between a car and a lorry.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT
The A16 between the Fairfield Industrial Estate and Fotherby turn. Photo: GoogleThe A16 between the Fairfield Industrial Estate and Fotherby turn. Photo: Google
The collision occured at around 12.43pm today near to the Fairfield Industrial estate, and the road was closed at Pear Tree Lane to Louth while the collision was cleared and medical attention provided.

Lincolnshire Police has said that minor injured were reported.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting Incident 166 of February 22.