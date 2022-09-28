Register
A16 London Road, Louth closed due to collision

The A16 at Louth is currently closed this afternoon (Wednesday) due to a road traffic collision.

By Rachel Armitage
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:42 pm
The A16 London Road, Louth. Photo: Google maps
Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that officers are currently in attendance at a two vehicle collision on the A16 at London Road, and that the road has been closed in both directions.

A spokesman said: “We are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible. We'll update further when we can.”

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 with any information.

