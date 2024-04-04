A17 blocked after collision between motorcycle and van

The A17 near Beckingham has been blocked after a collision involving a motorcycle.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 4th Apr 2024
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 10:37 BST
The two vehicle collision was reported to police at 9.01am this morning (Thursday) and involved a Honda motorbike and a van.

According to AA traffic reports, the road between Beckingham and Brant Broughton was blocked as drivers stopped to assist the motorcyclist whose bike had ended up off the road in a ditch.

Traffic was held up both ways from Brant Broughton to Beckingham, with queues back to Brant Broughton.

Emergency services attended and the now has been reported reopened at 10.30am.