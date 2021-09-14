A17 closed at Fulbeck after two injured in two car crash

The A17 was closed at Fulbeck after two motorists suffered minor injuries in a collision.

The incident was reported at 9.18pm at the junction with South Heath Lane, Fulbeck and the road was closed soon after when emergency services reached the scene.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton worked using hand tools to make both the cars safe and to assist two casualties to escape their vehicle. They also provided casualty care prior to the arrival of ambulance crews.