The A17 was partially blocked near Brant Broughton by a vehicle on fire this afternoon.

Traffic news.

The incident was reported near the Stragglethorpe turn off on the road between Sleaford and Newark, first reported around 12.15pm.

Emergency services were called and police assisted with closing the road while firefighters put out the blazing car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said there were no casualties.

It caused some queueing traffic between Leadenham and Newark.

- Yesterday morning (Wednesday), a fire crew from Sleaford was called to a two vehicle collision on Grantham Road in the town, just after 10am.