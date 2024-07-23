A52 closed between Threekingham and Swaton after collision

Published 23rd Jul 2024
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 15:21 BST

The A52 between Swaton and Threekingham has been closed for at least two hours after a two vehicle collision.

According to Lincolnshire Police, emergency services have been dealing with a collision near to the Mill Lane turn off the A52 for Horbling and the road has been closed as a result.

A police spokesperson said: "Four people have been injured, one seriously. The collision is causing delays as the road has been closed as a result.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”

The road is still closed for crash investigation work according to AA traffic news after the two vehicle collision.

As a result there is slow moving and congested traffic on the A52 between the Osbournby A15/A52 roundabout and the A52/B1177 Bridge End junction.