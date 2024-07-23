A52 closed between Threekingham and Swaton after collision
According to Lincolnshire Police, emergency services have been dealing with a collision near to the Mill Lane turn off the A52 for Horbling and the road has been closed as a result.
A police spokesperson said: "Four people have been injured, one seriously. The collision is causing delays as the road has been closed as a result.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”
The road is still closed for crash investigation work according to AA traffic news after the two vehicle collision.
As a result there is slow moving and congested traffic on the A52 between the Osbournby A15/A52 roundabout and the A52/B1177 Bridge End junction.