'Absolute legend' - tribute paid from both sides of Atlantic to former Boston man

Tributes from both sides of the Atlantic have been paid to a former Boston man – a much-admired figure in sport – following the sad news of his death, aged 61.

As a schoolboy and young man, ​Mick Lyon achieved numerous feats in football, including earning four caps for England’s Under-19s and twice being part of a squad that played at Wembley Stadium.

Later, after moving to the US, he became a coach in the developing sport of women’s soccer.

There, in recognition of his achievements, he would go on to be inducted into the hall of fame of not one, but two universities.

The late Mick Lyon, formely of Boston.

Among those to have paid tribute to him this past week has been Krissy Meek-Engelbrecht, 45, of Evansville, Indiana.

Krissy was part of a team coached by Mick at the University of Evansville, playing for him from 1996-99 – during which time the side won four conference championships.

She would go on to coach with Mick and, later, become head coach at the University of Southern Indiana.

“Coach Lyon was not only an amazing coach, but a great person,” she said. “My years playing for Coach are ones I will cherish forever. Not only did he create a winning culture, but he created a family. He was a father figure to all of us and we are all blessed for being a part of what he created.

Mick with his first England cap.

“He will be greatly missed – love you, Coach!”

Mick was born in 1963 and attended primary school in Wyberton, where his family lived, and then Boston Grammar School.

During his younger years, he played football for the school, for Holland District, for Lincolnshire County, for Boston FC’s youth set-up, and also collected four caps with England’s Under-19s.

Steve Shipp, 61, started Boston Grammar School with Mick and played alongside him in numerous teams during this period, including Boston FC (today’s Boston Town).

Mick playing for Stamford.

“When we weren’t playing we were training and when we weren’t training we’d meet up ourselves and practise,” he said.

Steve, who today lives in Jersey, said: “It was a privilege to watch Mick grow and get better and better. He was a fierce competitor, skilful, athletic, someone you’d trust 100 per cent, and had an intuitive gift for soccer which he took with him into his subsequent career.”

“An absolute legend, held in the highest regard by the many that knew him and saw him play,” he added. “Incredibly sad that he was taken way too soon.”

After leaving school, Mick joined Peterborough United, had some short spells with a few league clubs, then settled into a job at a building society in Boston while playing for Boston United.

Mick during his time with Boston United.

He was part of the squad that travelled to Wembley Stadium for the FA Trophy game in 1985, having played the hallowed ground the previous year in the FA Vase final while on loan with Stamford.

He was then offered a scholarship at University of Evansville, Indiana, and in 1986 became a member of its soccer team.

Following graduation, after initially working with the coaching team, he took over as head coach of the inaugural women’s soccer programme in 1993.

Later, from 2002 to 2012, he acted as head coach for women’s soccer at Indiana University.

He also worked on the state and regional Olympic Development Programme for the Indiana and the Eastern region.

Due to his success with the teams he coached, Mick was inducted into the hall of fame at both the University of Evansville and Indiana University.

Mick with mother Joan.

Sadly, in 2004, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a chronic condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

He retired to Seattle in 2012 with wife Elizabeth as the illness started to take its toll, before returning to England in 2021 to a care home in Sheffield near to his siblings. He finally succumbed to the illness last Sunday (January 12).

In a joint statement, his family said: “He never once complained and refused to be down about his circumstances, always smiling and positive with his many visitors.

“Mick’s legacy is obvious in his footballing achievements, but also in his impact on so many people and especially young athletes who were looking for confidence, inspiration and support as evidenced by all the messages the family have had from his friends and ex-players remembering the effect he had on their life and career.”

Mick is survived by sister Rachel and brothers Steve and Chris. The family said they suffered a double-blow as mother Joan unfortunately died the day after Mick, in Boston, following a short illness – ‘neither of them knowing about the other thankfully’, they said.