All change for bin collections in North Kesteven this festive season

All households in North Kesteven will see their bin collections change over the Christmas and New Year period, and so households are being reminded to note their bin days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Households with black bin collections which would fall on Monday December 25 must put their bin out instead on the Saturday before (December 23).

Each remaining black bin collection day in that week (from Tuesday December 26 onwards) will then take place one day later than usual, including collections on Saturday December 30 which will be for bins usually out on a Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the following week, green-lidded bin collections will also take place one day later than usual. Households whose collections would fall on Monday January 1 for example will need to put their bins out instead on Tuesday January 2, and so on until and including Saturday January 6. Collection days in the week after, starting Monday January 8 for black general waste bins, return to normal.

A poster showing the new dates for each bin collection.

As always, please have bins out by 6.30am on the relevant collection day. For more, sign up for waste e-newsletters at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/stayconnected

No side waste will be collected, however breaking down boxes and squashing clean cans and plastic milk bottles can help maximise space. Garden waste customers are also reminded that collections reduce in December and January - check your calendar or www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday

Christmas can generate lots of waste at home, but you can help cut the amount you bin by remembering ‘Reduce, reuse, recycle’. With some savvy shopping you can reduce the packaging you buy, or repurpose things like Christmas cards and wrapping paper. Sign up to the council’s climate action e-newsletter for more inspiration. For those things that still need binning, here are some top tips:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Batteries It’s important that batteries or electronics never go in your bins. Take any batteries or electronics to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre. Batteries can also be dropped off at collection points in shops.

Christmas cardsIf there’s no foil or glitter, put in your purple or purple-lidded bin. If there is, put the glitter or foil side in the black bin to be made into electricity or make gift tags!

Wrapping paperIf plain, with no glitter or foil, put in your purple or purple-lidded bin. Take off what tape you can. If it has glitter or foil, put in the black bin to be made into electricity or make paper chains. Save gift bags if you can. Plain paper gift bags with no foil or glitter can go in your purple or purple-lidded bin with handles removed.

Tin trays and foilPut in your green-lidded bin only if dry and clean. If dirty/greasy, put in the black bin only to be made into electricity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweet and chocolate wrappersClean tinfoil wrappers can go in your green-lidded bin. Make sure that plastic wrappers go in the black bin only! The plastic tubs they come in can go in your green-lidded bin, as can metal tins. Sweet bags and pouches however must go to soft plastic collection points or in your black bin only.

Selection boxesThe cardboard sleeve can go in your purple or purple-lidded bin. The plastic tray goes in your green-lidded bin, unless brown/black plastic which is black bin only.

Advent calendarsThe cardboard outer sleeve or box can go in your purple or purple-lidded bin. The inner plastic tray can go in your green-lidded bin with thin plastic removed. If it’s made of brown or black plastic, put the whole tray in your black bin.

Takeaway packagingClear or light-coloured plastic tubs and trays can go in the green-lidded bin clean and dry. Other takeaway packaging must go in your black bin only.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christmas treesIf real – chop up into small pieces and put in your brown garden waste bin.Some charities offer collection, such as St Barnabas Hospice’s Tree-cycle service, or it can go to your Household Waste Recycling Centre. If artificial, take to a Household Waste Recycling Centre or donate somewhere suitable.

If you’re ever unsure which bin an item should go in, see the council’s Right Thing Right Bin leaflet and A-Z of recycling at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling